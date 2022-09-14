Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 10

Advertisement
  • The Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70.
  • The phone’s screen measures 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640.
  • A 5,200 mAh battery will power the smartphone.
Advertisement

Infinix will launch its new Hot 10, the brand’s latest smartphone. The next Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is often found in mid-range smartphones.

The internal storage capacity of the Inifinix Hot 10 is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient for storing enough data for daily use.

A 5,200 mAh battery will power the smartphone. The Inifinix Hot 10’s screen measures 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 Specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs

Also Read

Amazon Kindle 2022 unveiled with 300ppi display, 6 week battery life
Amazon Kindle 2022 unveiled with 300ppi display, 6 week battery life

The Amazon Kindle 2022 is the company's latest entry-level e-book reader. It...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story