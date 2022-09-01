Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 Play price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 11 Play

  • Infinix Hot 11 Play 128GB will have a 720x1640p full HD display.
  • A MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chipset (12 nm) will run the phone.
  • The smartphone has an innovative IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display.
Infinix launches the Hot 11 Play 128GB. The company that makes smartphones wants to add a new phone to its Hotline, and it will be a mid-ranger.

Infinix Hot 11 Play 128GB is the name of the new phone. A MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chipset (12 nm) will run the upcoming smartphone when it comes out.

This chipset handles medal-class cellphones well. A 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor powers Infinix’s Hot 11 Play 128GB.

The GPU is a PowerVR GE8320. The smartphone has an innovative IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display. The Infinix Hot 11 will have a 720x1640p full HD display.

Infinix Hot 11 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-

Infinix Hot 11 Play specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGreen, Gold, Blue, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features440 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.1″, AF + AI Lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Standbyup to 55 hrs
Talktimeup to 53 hrs
– Battery charging 10W

