Infinix Hot 11 Play price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 11 Play 128GB will have a 720x1640p full HD display.

A MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chipset (12 nm) will run the phone.

The smartphone has an innovative IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display.

Advertisement

Infinix launches the Hot 11 Play 128GB. The company that makes smartphones wants to add a new phone to its Hotline, and it will be a mid-ranger.

Infinix Hot 11 Play 128GB is the name of the new phone. A MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chipset (12 nm) will run the upcoming smartphone when it comes out.

This chipset handles medal-class cellphones well. A 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor powers Infinix’s Hot 11 Play 128GB.

The GPU is a PowerVR GE8320. The smartphone has an innovative IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display. The Infinix Hot 11 will have a 720x1640p full HD display.

Infinix Hot 11 Play price in Pakistan

Advertisement Infinix Hot 11 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/- Infinix Hot 11 Play specs Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Green, Gold, Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 440 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.1″, AF + AI Lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh Standby up to 55 hrs Talktime up to 53 hrs – Battery charging 10W

Also Read Apple iPhone 14 price increase is less than expected The iPhone 14 will cost $749, while the iPhone 14 Pro and...