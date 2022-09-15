Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Infinix Hot 12 Play

  • Infinix, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new mid-range phone.
  • The new phone will be known as the Infinix Hot 12 Play.
  • MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor in this device.
Infinix is unveiling the Play, a new Hot 12 phone. Infinix, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new mid-range phone.

The upcoming smartphone is part of the Hotline, which is known as “budget phones.” The new phone will be known as the Infinix Hot 12 Play.

The MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor in this device makes it extremely quick.

This Infinix Hot 12 Play also includes an ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 26,499/-

Infinix Hot 12 Play specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh

