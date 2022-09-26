Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 12

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Hot 12 has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels.
  • The phone will be the new MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • This phone has a big screen that measures 6.82 inches.
Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 12 is now available. Inside the phone will be the new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. This phone has an Octa-core processor.

This phone has a big screen that measures 6.82 inches. The battery on this phone is 5000mAh.

The new Infinix Hot 12 has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & features
Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Vivo has unveiled the S1 4GB in its standard configuration. The phone...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Apple iphone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Apple iphone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story