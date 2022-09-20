Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & full specs

The new Infinix Hot 12 has a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels.

This phone is powered by an Octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 12 is currently available. The latest MediaTek Helio G85 chipset will be inside the phone.

This smartphone has a 6.82-inch large-screen display. This smartphone has a 5000mAh battery.

The new Infinix Hot 12 has a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specs

Advertisement BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G52 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus , Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

