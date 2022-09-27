Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & having 6.82-inch big-screen display

Advertisement
  • Ininix releases Hot 12 with reason price in Pakistan.
  • Phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85, a new chipset.
  • Infinix Hot 12 has 128GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite.
Infinix released Hot 12 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Infinix releases a new Hot smartphone. The company’s smartphone is affordable. The Infinix Hot 12 debuts next year. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85, a new chipset. This phone has an Octa-core processor. This next smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch big-screen display. The new Infinix Hot 12 boasts an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and 720 x 1640-pixel full-HD display. The Hot 12 from Infinix contains 4 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast. The Infinix 12 has 128GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. Infinix Hot’s 12 will include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel AI lens. This phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Infinix Hot 12’s battery is huge. The phone has a 5000 mAh (non-removable) Li-Po battery. The Hot 12’s will compete with Samsung and other smartphone brands.

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Infinix ZERO ULTRA smartphone will be released on October 5 with best specs
Infinix ZERO ULTRA smartphone will be released on October 5 with best specs

The launch teaser shows how the phone looks and what its most...

 

