Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & having 6.82-inch big-screen display

Infinix released Hot 12 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Infinix releases a new Hot smartphone. The company’s smartphone is affordable. The Infinix Hot 12 debuts next year. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85, a new chipset. This phone has an Octa-core processor. This next smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch big-screen display. The new Infinix Hot 12 boasts an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and 720 x 1640-pixel full-HD display. The Hot 12 from Infinix contains 4 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast. The Infinix 12 has 128GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. Infinix Hot’s 12 will include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel AI lens. This phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Infinix Hot 12’s battery is huge. The phone has a 5000 mAh (non-removable) Li-Po battery. The Hot 12’s will compete with Samsung and other smartphone brands.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

