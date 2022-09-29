Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Hot 9 will have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and three cameras on the back.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio P22 chip, which is in the middle range.

It will also have 4GB of RAM with 128 gigabytes built in.

The Hot 9 from Infinix will have high-end specs. The Infinix Hot 9 is a good choice if you want a cheap phone that does everything.

The phone will be run by the Helio P22 chip. This MediaTek chipset is in the middle range. The SoC inside the phone has 4GB of RAM.

The RAM in the Infinix Hot 9 is fast enough. There are 128 gigabytes built in.

There will be three cameras on the back of the Infinix Hot 9.

A 16-megapixel primary sensor, a two-megapixel macro lens, and a photographer who can work in low light.

The camera on the front of the Infinix Hot 9 is 8 megapixels. The phone has a battery life of 5,000 mAh.

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,499/- Infinix Hot 9 full specs BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1. 5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP , (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

