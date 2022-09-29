Advertisement
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 9

  • The Infinix Hot 9 will have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and three cameras on the back.
  • The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio P22 chip, which is in the middle range.
  • It will also have 4GB of RAM with 128 gigabytes built in.
The Hot 9 from Infinix will have high-end specs. The Infinix Hot 9 is a good choice if you want a cheap phone that does everything.

The phone will be run by the Helio P22 chip. This MediaTek chipset is in the middle range. The SoC inside the phone has 4GB of RAM.

The RAM in the Infinix Hot 9 is fast enough. There are 128 gigabytes built in.

There will be three cameras on the back of the Infinix Hot 9.

A 16-megapixel primary sensor, a two-megapixel macro lens, and a photographer who can work in low light.

The camera on the front of the Infinix Hot 9 is 8 megapixels. The phone has a battery life of 5,000 mAh.

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,499/-

Infinix Hot 9 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMidnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone. The smartphone has a...

