Infinix launches Note 12 (2023) & Zero 20 with latest specs.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone. The smartphone has a...
Last night, Infinix introduced the Zero 20 and Note 12 (2023), two new smartphones.
The Note 12 (2023), as the name suggests, is merely an upgrade to the previously available Note 12 Pro, but the Zero 20 is a completely new phone.
The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Infinix Zero 20 has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p resolution.
It has only one memory configuration, 8 GB/256 GB, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and can be charged using a connected 45W charger.
A 13MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 108MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens make up the primary camera configuration.
The front, where there is a massive 60MP selfie camera with OIS and autofocus, is where the real action is, though.
Starting at €322, the Infinix Zero 20 will be offered in Gold and Gray color variants.
This is essentially an improved version of the Infinix Note 12 Pro, as was already mentioned. Infinix Note 12 (2023). It sports the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and the same style.
The camera arrangement, which has been modified from 108MP to 50MP, is the sole difference in this instance. The backup sensors are unchanged.
The Infinix Note 12 (2023) will cost €218 and come in Grey, White, and Blue color variants.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.