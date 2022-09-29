Advertisement
  • Infinix launches Note 12 (2023) & Zero 20 with latest specs
Infinix launches Note 12 (2023) & Zero 20 with latest specs

  • Infinix introduced two new smartphones, the Zero 20 and Note 12 (2023).
  • Infinix Zero 20 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 4,500 mAh battery.
  • Infinix Note 12 is essentially an upgraded version of the previous Note 12 Pro.
Last night, Infinix introduced the Zero 20 and Note 12 (2023), two new smartphones.

The Note 12 (2023), as the name suggests, is merely an upgrade to the previously available Note 12 Pro, but the Zero 20 is a completely new phone.

Infinix Zero 20

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Infinix Zero 20 has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p resolution.

It has only one memory configuration, 8 GB/256 GB, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and can be charged using a connected 45W charger.

A 13MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 108MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens make up the primary camera configuration.

The front, where there is a massive 60MP selfie camera with OIS and autofocus, is where the real action is, though.

Starting at €322, the Infinix Zero 20 will be offered in Gold and Gray color variants.

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 12, XOS 12
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 393 PPI
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 108 MP, (wide), PDAF
      13 MP (ultrawide)
      2 MP (depth)
    • Front: 60MP, AF, OIS
  • Colors: Gold, Gray
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh, 45W fast charging
  • Price: €322

Infinix Note 12 (2023)

This is essentially an improved version of the Infinix Note 12 Pro, as was already mentioned. Infinix Note 12 (2023). It sports the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and the same style.

The camera arrangement, which has been modified from 108MP to 50MP, is the sole difference in this instance. The backup sensors are unchanged.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) will cost €218 and come in Grey, White, and Blue color variants.

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99 (6 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 12, XOS 10.6
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 393 PPI
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, (wide), PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 16MP
  • Colors: Grey, Blue, White
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
  • Price: €218

 

