Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & features.

The Infinix Note 10 is a mid-range phone in the Pakistani market. The Note series from Chinese manufacturer Infinix is packed with the latest specs.

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and sports the most potent chipset, a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU, and a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, all of which contribute to the Infinix Note 10’s increased processing capability.

The smartphone’s display screen is 7.0 inches in size, making it an extremely large screen, and it has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,999.

Infinix Note 10 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Emerald Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price

Price in Rs: 27,999     Price in USD: $139

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The mid-range Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone is suitable for simple tasks...

 

