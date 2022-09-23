Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Note 12 phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor built in.

The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Advertisement

The new Infinix Note 12 smartphone will be available on the market. The Infinix Note series is made for people with average incomes.

The new phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Infinix Note 12 phone will have this powerful chipset built in. This will let it give customers high-end performance. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is also inside this phone.

The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Advertisement Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/- Infinix Note 12 full specs Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W Advertisement