Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix is reissuing its well-liked Hot 11 smartphone from the previous year....
A forthcoming smartphone is the Infinix Note 13. The device boasts a 6.6-inch TFT screen with FHD+ resolution.
It features a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 48MP back camera, 16MP front-facing camera, 6GB RAM,
64GB or 128GB of storage, and Android 12 operating system. The smartphone Infinix Note 13 is compatible with a side-mounted scanner.
The Infinix Note 13 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.
|Design
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|184.5 g
|Display
|Type
|Color AMOLED screen (16M)
|Touch
|Yes, with Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|~393 PPI
|Screen to Body Ratio
|~ 86%
|Features
|1000 nits (peak)
|Notch
|Yes, Punch Hole
|Memory
|RAM
|4 GB
|Storage
|64 GB
|Card Slot
|Yes, upto 2 TB
|Connectivity
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G
|Yes
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wifi
|Yes, with wifi-hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|USB
|Yes, USB-C v2.0
|USB Features
|USB on-the-go
|Extra
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes, Side
|Face Unlock
|Yes
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
|3.5mm Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Extra Features
|Up to 7GB Extended RAM
|Camera
|Rear Camera
|50 MP f/1.6 (Wide Angle)
2 MP f/2.4 (Depth Sensor)
QVGA with autofocus
|Features
|Quad- HDR, Panorama
|Video Recording
|1440p @ 30fps QHD
|Flash
|Yes, LED
|Front Camera
|Punch Hole 16 MP
|Front Video Recording
|1080p @ 30fps FHD
|Technical
|OS
|Android v12
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88
|CPU
|2 GHz, Octa Core Processor
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52 MC2
|Java
|No
|Browser
|Yes
|Multimedia
|Yes
|Music
|MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV
|Video
|3GP, MP4, AVI
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Battery
|Type
|Non-Removable Battery
|Size
|5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery
|Fast Charging
|33W Fast Charging
