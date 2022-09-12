Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan & features.

A forthcoming smartphone is the Infinix Note 13. The device boasts a 6.6-inch TFT screen with FHD+ resolution.

It features a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 48MP back camera, 16MP front-facing camera, 6GB RAM,

64GB or 128GB of storage, and Android 12 operating system. The smartphone Infinix Note 13 is compatible with a side-mounted scanner.

Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 13 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.

Infinix Note 13 Specifications

Design Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 184.5 g Display Type Color AMOLED screen (16M) Touch Yes, with Multitouch Size 6.72 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect Ratio 20:9 PPI ~393 PPI Screen to Body Ratio ~ 86% Features 1000 nits (peak) Notch Yes, Punch Hole Memory RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Card Slot Yes, upto 2 TB Connectivity GPRS Yes EDGE Yes 3G Yes 4G Yes VoLTE Yes Wifi Yes, with wifi-hotspot Bluetooth Yes USB Yes, USB-C v2.0 USB Features USB on-the-go

Extra GPS Yes, with A-GPS Fingerprint Sensor Yes, Side Face Unlock Yes Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass 3.5mm Headphone Jack Yes Extra Features Up to 7GB Extended RAM Camera Rear Camera 50 MP f/1.6 (Wide Angle)

2 MP f/2.4 (Depth Sensor)

QVGA with autofocus Features Quad- HDR, Panorama Video Recording 1440p @ 30fps QHD Flash Yes, LED Front Camera Punch Hole 16 MP Front Video Recording 1080p @ 30fps FHD Technical OS Android v12 Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 CPU 2 GHz, Octa Core Processor GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Java No Browser Yes Multimedia Email Yes Music MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV Video 3GP, MP4, AVI FM Radio Yes Battery Type Non-Removable Battery Size 5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery Fast Charging 33W Fast Charging

