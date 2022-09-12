Advertisement
Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan & features.

A forthcoming smartphone is the Infinix Note 13. The device boasts a 6.6-inch TFT screen with FHD+ resolution.

It features a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 48MP back camera, 16MP front-facing camera, 6GB RAM,

64GB or 128GB of storage, and Android 12 operating system. The smartphone Infinix Note 13 is compatible with a side-mounted scanner.

Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 13 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.

Infinix Note 13 Specifications

Design
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight184.5 g
Display
TypeColor AMOLED screen (16M)
TouchYes, with Multitouch
Size6.72 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect Ratio20:9
PPI~393 PPI
Screen to Body Ratio~ 86%
Features1000 nits (peak)
NotchYes, Punch Hole
Memory
RAM4 GB
Storage64 GB
Card SlotYes, upto 2 TB
Connectivity
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
3GYes
4GYes
VoLTEYes
WifiYes, with wifi-hotspot
BluetoothYes
USBYes, USB-C v2.0
USB FeaturesUSB on-the-go
Extra
GPSYes, with A-GPS
Fingerprint SensorYes, Side
Face UnlockYes
SensorsAccelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
3.5mm Headphone JackYes
Extra FeaturesUp to 7GB Extended RAM
Camera
Rear Camera50 MP f/1.6 (Wide Angle)
2 MP f/2.4 (Depth Sensor)
QVGA with autofocus
FeaturesQuad- HDR, Panorama
Video Recording1440p @ 30fps QHD
FlashYes, LED
Front CameraPunch Hole 16 MP
Front Video Recording1080p @ 30fps FHD
Technical
OSAndroid v12
ChipsetMediatek Helio G88
CPU2 GHz, Octa Core Processor
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2
JavaNo
BrowserYes
Multimedia
EmailYes
MusicMP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV
Video3GP, MP4, AVI
FM RadioYes
Battery
TypeNon-Removable Battery
Size5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery
Fast Charging33W Fast Charging

 

