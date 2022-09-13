Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 12 6GB price in Pakistan & specification
Infinix will release the Note 6, which is the Pro’s regular model. The name implies that the handset will have standard specifications and a fair pricing. The Infinix Note 6 comes with a powerful chipset, ample memory, and a large battery. The new Infinix Note 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35, a 12 nm chipset. It sports an AMOLED display screen that is six point zero one inch in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Because the new Infinix Note 6’s SoC is combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM, it will execute differently in split seconds.
The Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|154.2 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Mocha Brown, Aqua Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.01 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
