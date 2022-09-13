Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan & features

The new Note 6’s is powered by Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.

It will be available in different colors.

The triple rear camera contains 16.

Infinix will release the Note 6, which is the Pro’s regular model. The name implies that the handset will have standard specifications and a fair pricing. The Infinix Note 6 comes with a powerful chipset, ample memory, and a large battery. The new Infinix Note 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35, a 12 nm chipset. It sports an AMOLED display screen that is six point zero one inch in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Because the new Infinix Note 6’s SoC is combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM, it will execute differently in split seconds.

Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

Infinix Note 6 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI XOS Dimensions 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Mocha Brown, Aqua Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.01 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

