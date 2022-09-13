Advertisement
Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan & features

  • The new Note 6’s is powered by Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.
  • It will be available in different colors.
  • The triple rear camera contains 16.
Infinix will release the Note 6, which is the Pro’s regular model. The name implies that the handset will have standard specifications and a fair pricing. The Infinix Note 6 comes with a powerful chipset, ample memory, and a large battery. The new Infinix Note 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35, a 12 nm chipset. It sports an AMOLED display screen that is six point zero one inch in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Because the new Infinix Note 6’s SoC is combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM, it will execute differently in split seconds.

Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

Infinix Note 6 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIXOS
Dimensions154.2 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Mocha Brown, Aqua Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.01 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2160 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsFace ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
