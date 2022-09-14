Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & full specs
Infinix is launching a new Note 12 smartphone, dubbed the VIP at...
A new phone from Infinix with the name Smart 6 and the letters HD at the end is being released. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is developing a new model; it will be a low-end phone. Infinix Smart 6 HD will be the name of the upcoming smartphone. The Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) chipset will be the source of power for the smartphone. The chipset indicates that the next Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone would be a low-cost device with exceptional capabilities. The smartphone sports a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood to increase the power of the gadget. The Infinix Smart 6 will have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 8 MP+ AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.