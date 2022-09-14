Advertisement
Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan & features

A new phone from Infinix with the name Smart 6 and the letters HD at the end is being released. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is developing a new model; it will be a low-end phone. Infinix Smart 6 HD will be the name of the upcoming smartphone. The Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) chipset will be the source of power for the smartphone. The chipset indicates that the next Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone would be a low-cost device with exceptional capabilities. The smartphone sports a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood to increase the power of the gadget. The Infinix Smart 6 will have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in pakistan

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,499/-

Infinix Smart 6 HD specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIXOS 7.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 8 MP+ AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & full specs
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix is launching a new Note 12 smartphone, dubbed the VIP at...

