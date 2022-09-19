Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Smart 6 will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.
  • The Infinix 6 has 32GB of internal storage.
  • This phone’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use.
Infinix is releasing the Smart 6 phone. Chinese business to release low-end smartphone shortly. Smart-series smartphones are coming from the firm. This phone will be called the Infinix Smart 6. Coming smartphone will use Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone sports a 1.8 GHz Quad-Core processor. The phone has a 6.6-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Smart 6 will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Infinix Smart 6’s GPU is PowerVR GE8320. This phone has 2GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. The Infinix 6 has 32GB of internal storage, adequate to hold a lot of data. The smartphone has dual 8-megapixel and 0.08-megapixel cameras on the rear. 5 megapixels makes for great selfies. Infinix Smart’s 6 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to protect data. This phone’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. Infinix Smart 6 has 10W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will add Smart 6 capabilities.

Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 16,999/-

Infinix Smart 6 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 8 MP, AF + 0.8 MP, (depth)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

