Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix is releasing the Smart 6 phone. Chinese business to release low-end smartphone shortly. Smart-series smartphones are coming from the firm. This phone will be called the Infinix Smart 6. Coming smartphone will use Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone sports a 1.8 GHz Quad-Core processor. The phone has a 6.6-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Smart 6 will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Infinix Smart 6’s GPU is PowerVR GE8320. This phone has 2GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. The Infinix 6 has 32GB of internal storage, adequate to hold a lot of data. The smartphone has dual 8-megapixel and 0.08-megapixel cameras on the rear. 5 megapixels makes for great selfies. Infinix Smart’s 6 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to protect data. This phone’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. Infinix Smart 6 has 10W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will add Smart 6 capabilities.
The Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 16,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 8 MP, AF + 0.8 MP, (depth)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
