Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Smart 6 will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The Infinix 6 has 32GB of internal storage.

This phone’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use.

Infinix is releasing the Smart 6 phone. Chinese business to release low-end smartphone shortly. Smart-series smartphones are coming from the firm. This phone will be called the Infinix Smart 6. Coming smartphone will use Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone sports a 1.8 GHz Quad-Core processor. The phone has a 6.6-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Smart 6 will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Infinix Smart 6’s GPU is PowerVR GE8320. This phone has 2GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. The Infinix 6 has 32GB of internal storage, adequate to hold a lot of data. The smartphone has dual 8-megapixel and 0.08-megapixel cameras on the rear. 5 megapixels makes for great selfies. Infinix Smart’s 6 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to protect data. This phone’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. Infinix Smart 6 has 10W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will add Smart 6 capabilities.

Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 16,999/-

Infinix Smart 6 specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 8 MP, AF + 0.8 MP, (depth) Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

