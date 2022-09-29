Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 930 GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 180W

