Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Zero 20

  • Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch display with full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).
  • It has an Octa-Core processor with 2.2 GHz and 8 gigabytes of RAM.
Infinix’s Zero 20 smartphone will be released soon. The company unveils the Zero series phone.

Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone. The smartphone is very fast because it has a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with 2.2 GHz.

The GPU of this smartphone is the Adreno 620. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch display with full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The new Infinix Zero 20 features a capacitive AMOLED touchscreen display of superior quality. The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 930
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 180W

