Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix’s Zero 20 smartphone will be released soon. The company unveils the Zero series phone.
Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone. The smartphone is very fast because it has a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with 2.2 GHz.
The GPU of this smartphone is the Adreno 620. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch display with full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).
The new Infinix Zero 20 features a capacitive AMOLED touchscreen display of superior quality. The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.
The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh.
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 930
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 180W
