Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price In Pakistan & features

- Infinix will launch the new Zero 5G 2023.
- Its 8GB of RAM.
- It have a massive Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.
Infinix intends to release the Zero 5G 2023 with new futuristic features and 5G support. It will be the first phone from Infinix’s family of relatives to enable 5G. Following the success of the Infinix Zero X series, Infinix will launch the new Zero 5G 2023, which will compete with all other 5G smartphones on the market. They will be able to provide internet rates of up to 150 MB/s with the use of 5G. The new Infinix Zero 5G 2023 features an LTPS display with Gorilla glass protection and an aluminium frame to withstand harsh situations.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price In Pakistan
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G68
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
