Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price In Pakistan & features

Infinix intends to release the Zero 5G 2023 with new futuristic features and 5G support. It will be the first phone from Infinix’s family of relatives to enable 5G. Following the success of the Infinix Zero X series, Infinix will launch the new Zero 5G 2023, which will compete with all other 5G smartphones on the market. They will be able to provide internet rates of up to 150 MB/s with the use of 5G. The new Infinix Zero 5G 2023 features an LTPS display with Gorilla glass protection and an aluminium frame to withstand harsh situations.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price In Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC GPU Arm Mali-G68 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

