Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price In Pakistan & features

Articles
  • Infinix will launch the new Zero 5G 2023.
  • Its 8GB of RAM.
  • It have a massive Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.
Infinix intends to release the Zero 5G 2023 with new futuristic features and 5G support. It will be the first phone from Infinix’s family of relatives to enable 5G. Following the success of the Infinix Zero X series, Infinix will launch the new Zero 5G 2023, which will compete with all other 5G smartphones on the market. They will be able to provide internet rates of up to 150 MB/s with the use of 5G. The new Infinix Zero 5G 2023 features an LTPS display with Gorilla glass protection and an aluminium frame to withstand harsh situations.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price In Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC
GPUArm Mali-G68
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

