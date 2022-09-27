Infinix Zero Ultra 5G images and specs Expose

The chain has formally announced the launch schedule.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is shown in the teaser with a curved screen.

Infinix intends to introduce this phone to the entire world on 5th October.

Advertisement

Several leaks and reports have appeared online in recent weeks, purporting to reveal the specifications and renders of the impending Infinix Zero 5G Ultra model. But the rumor mill may now finally be put to rest thanks to its official teaser. The chain has formally announced the launch schedule and some of its highlights.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is shown in the teaser with a curved screen, a frame like the Galaxy Note, a sizable camera island with three cameras, and an incredibly tiny punch-hole front camera. The video clip originally surfaced on the official Infinix store, showcasing not just the appearance but also a number of peculiar functions never previously seen on Infinix mobiles.

The teaser first showed 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED 2.5D curved screen, then 180-watt thunder charge support. There is currently no information available on the cost of the Infinix smartphone, but the teaser confirms the Zero Ultra 5G’s 200MP camera and Dimensity 900 CPU.

In other news, several live photographs of the Zero Ultra have appeared online, showing the screen’s Setting>About Phone area. The phone’s most important specifications are listed here in plain sight.

A 6.7-inch screen, a Dimensity 920 processor, an Android 12 operating system, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage are all included. The memory section’s +3 indicates nearly enlarged RAM.

According to the photograph, the design is identical to that of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which has a 200MP camera as well. There are also some excellent renders of Zero Ultra floating around the internet, showing off its two available colors, black and white. On October 5th, Infinix intends to introduce this phone to the entire world.

Advertisement

Also Read