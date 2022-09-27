Infinix ZERO ULTRA smartphone will be released on October 5 with best specs

The launch teaser shows how the phone looks and what its most important features.

It will have a curved OLED waterfall display

Infinix ZERO ULTRA to launch Oct. 5.

Advertisement

Confirmation of the worldwide release of the Infinix ZERO ULTRA smartphone has been made. The brand said on its Twitter account that the new product will come out on October 5. The launch teaser shows how the phone looks and what its most important features are. The company said that for the ZERO ULTRA phone, it has teamed up with the Royal Museums Greenwich.

It’s with great pride and pleasure that we announce our renewal of our Corporate Partnership with @RMGreenwich for the launch of the new ZERO ULTRA. We can’t wait to see what comes out of this one! 🔭#Infinix #InfinixZeroSeries #ExploreBeyond pic.twitter.com/53Fs7yvvgU — Infinix Mobile (@Infinix_Mobile) September 26, 2022

The Infinix ZERO ULTRA, at least according to the teaser, would have a curved OLED waterfall display with a centrally located punch hole. The device will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the back is a square camera module with three sensors and an LED flash. When you look at the camera island more closely, you can also see 200MP text. It will have OIS, and the Infinix ZERO ULTRA will be the first phone to have that sensor.

Advertisement

Introduced in June, the Infinix ZERO ULTRA has been tipped to support the rapid charging technology of 180W. The company said that the charging speed could fill up a 4,500mAh battery to 50 percent in just four minutes. A MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC will be at the heart of the upcoming product. It will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but at the launch event, we can expect to learn more.

Next week, we will know more about the Infinix ZERO ULTRA.

Also Read Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch soon with latest specs Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is the company's rumored next flagship. Infinix has...