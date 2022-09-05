Insta360 price in Pakistan & features

The Insta360 Link is the first webcam from a company focused on action cameras.

It can track you and follow you around.

Image quality is much better, and autofocus works really well.

The Insta360 Link is the first webcam from Insta360, a company known for its action cameras. It promises high-quality images and AI features for $300, making it one of the best webcams for meetings and presentations. It can follow you around and track you so you’re always in the frame, and it even has some smart recognition modes.

My only previous experience with a PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) webcam with a gimbal and AI features was with the Obsbot Tiny 4K, which I also reviewed and loved a while back, so much of this review is about determining whether this one is worth the extra money. And I believe it does. Image quality is much improved, and autofocus works flawlessly.

Sensor 1/2″ 4K Sensor, F1.8 aperture

Max video resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps, 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps (30fps with HDR), 1088 x 1920 (vertical) Field of view 79.5˚ display FOV, 67˚ horizontal FOV 35mm equivalent focal length 126mm Autofocus Phase Detection Auto Focus (minimum distance: 10cm) ISO 100-3200 Exposure compensation ±3 EV Shutter speed 1/8000s – 1/30s Zoom 4x digital zoom, AI Zoom HDR Yes (only up to 1080p @ 30fps) Shutter speed 1/8000s – 1/30s Gimbal 3-axis gimbal Mounting system Standard monitor/laptop mount

Supports 1/4″ screw mounts for tripods Power 5V/1A (powered by USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-A adapter included) System requirements Windows 8 or higher (minimum Windows 8.1 for 4K), macOS 10.10 or higher

2GB RAM for 1080p or higher, 1GB for 720p Size (WxDxH) 69 × 41 × 45 mm (2.71 × 1.61 × 1.77 in)

Weight 106 grams (0.23 lbs)

