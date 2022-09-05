Insta360 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
  • The Insta360 Link is the first webcam from a company focused on action cameras.
  • It can track you and follow you around.
  • Image quality is much better, and autofocus works really well.
The Insta360 Link is the first webcam from Insta360, a company known for its action cameras. It promises high-quality images and AI features for $300, making it one of the best webcams for meetings and presentations. It can follow you around and track you so you’re always in the frame, and it even has some smart recognition modes.

My only previous experience with a PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) webcam with a gimbal and AI features was with the Obsbot Tiny 4K, which I also reviewed and loved a while back, so much of this review is about determining whether this one is worth the extra money. And I believe it does. Image quality is much improved, and autofocus works flawlessly.

Insta360 price in Pakistan

The Insta360 price in Pakistan isRs.  66160.81/-

Insta360 specs

Sensor1/2″ 4K Sensor, F1.8 aperture
Max video resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps, 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps (30fps with HDR), 1088 x 1920 (vertical)
Field of view79.5˚ display FOV, 67˚ horizontal FOV
35mm equivalent focal length126mm
AutofocusPhase Detection Auto Focus (minimum distance: 10cm)
ISO100-3200
Exposure compensation±3 EV
Shutter speed1/8000s – 1/30s
Zoom4x digital zoom, AI Zoom
HDRYes (only up to 1080p @ 30fps)
Gimbal3-axis gimbal
Mounting systemStandard monitor/laptop mount
Supports 1/4″ screw mounts for tripods
Power5V/1A (powered by USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-A adapter included)
System requirementsWindows 8 or higher (minimum Windows 8.1 for 4K), macOS 10.10 or higher
2GB RAM for 1080p or higher, 1GB for 720p
Size (WxDxH)69 × 41 × 45 mm (2.71 × 1.61 × 1.77 in)
Weight106 grams (0.23 lbs)

