Instagram fined in EU for violating children’s privacy

Instagram has been fined 405 million euros (about $403 million) by the Irish Data Protection Commission.

The app was found in breach of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for some of its privacy settings for under-18s.

Instagram was fined 405 million euros (about $403 million) for breaking the European Union’s privacy-protecting General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Advertisement

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) imposed the fine for Instagram’s handling of children’s privacy settings on the app.

The amount of the fine, which is anticipated to be publicly published in the coming days, was first reported by Politico and later confirmed by TechCrunch.

The DPC’s investigation into Instagram’s processing of children’s data, which occasionally made information like email addresses and phone numbers visible, was the subject.

It also investigated why some children’s profiles were created with public settings by default rather than private ones.

A Meta spokeswoman told Politico in response to the fine, “This inquiry focused on old settings that we updated over a year ago, and we’ve since released many new features to help keep teens safe and their information private.”

The spokesperson added that anyone under the age of 18 “automatically has their account set to private when they join Instagram, so only people they know can see what they post, and adults can’t message teens who don’t follow them. We engaged fully with the DPC throughout their inquiry, and we’re carefully reviewing their final decision. ” Meta should decide whether to appeal the fine next week.

Advertisement

Instagram has long been criticised for how it treats privacy issues for its younger users, but even determining exactly who uses the service is difficult.

You must be at least 13 years old to create an account, but Instagram didn’t start requesting proof of age from users until 2019 – nine years after it first started. Even then, kids can just make up a false birthdate to keep the scheme going.

Also Read