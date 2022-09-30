Instagram is testing new feature that lets you add notes to DMs

Advertisement
  • Your followers will not be notified when you add a message.
  • They can reply to your new message by touching it on the main chat page.
  • It also offers a button to add a new note and notes from followers.
New Instagram features are in the works for this month. These functionalities are being tested. Instagram recently added YouTube Music to Instagram Stories. After that, the company tested a new creator monetization tool, a repost function, a revised UI with no Shop tab, and more. Another new Instagram feature being tested will enable you post notes to DMs.

Instagram’s new functionality is rolling out to some users on app version 254.0.0.19.109. The image show that the feature shows under the chat page’s search bar. It also offers a button to add a new note and notes from followers.

Tap the ‘Your Note’ button to add a note for your followers. A top-of-page explanation says your followers won’t be notified when you add a message. They can reply to your note for 24 hours. The page also lets you share remarks with “Followers you follow back” or “Close friends.”

Your followers can reply to your new message by touching it on the main chat page. It opens a text input box with the note, profile photo, and Instagram handle. It also shows when the note was shared.

