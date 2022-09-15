Instagram reels find it challenging to compete against TikTok.

Instagram’s Reels feature is having trouble keeping up with Tiktok.

TikTok users watch videos on the network for 197.8 million hours every day.

The biggest obstacle Reels faces is Instagram’s move to video and the need for more original content.

According to a source, the reels feature of Meta-owned Instagram is having trouble keeping up with Tiktok.

The short-video content that TikTok has mastered has pushed other social media juggernauts like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Instagram Reels, however, still has a long way to go before it can compete with its rivals in terms of market share.

According to the “Producers x Reels State of the Union 2022” document, Reels received content from 11 million Instagram creators each month, yet there was zero engagement.

While TikTok users watch videos on the network for 197.8 million hours every day, Instagram users only watch Reels for 17.6 million hours per day, according to the study.

This narrative uses obsolete and, in some cases, inaccurate data to give a false impression of our progress on Reels.

We still have more to do, but creators and businesses are already reaping encouraging rewards, and Reels is now being watched, produced, and used by more people than ever before, according to sources cited by Meta spokeswoman Devi Narasimhan.

The move to video on Instagram is hated by well-known celebrities

Any platform’s features might struggle to take off if the most potent influencers of all are not behind them: celebrities.

In fact, Instagram’s increased emphasis on video was a key factor in a recent celebrity-driven backlash against the social media network.

There is a lot of reposted stuff on Instagram

Another explanation for Instagram Reels’ poor performance? Instagram’s attempt to promote unique material was impeded by its policy of devaluing videos that include recycled content from other networks.

This new rule was adopted by Instagram in April in an effort to promote the production of movies specifically for the Reels platform.

Instagram is unsure of its place

The biggest obstacle Reels faces is Instagram’s mistaken move to video and the need for more original content, both of which are attempts to compete with TikTok.

Both TikTok and YouTube are already acknowledged as trustworthy platforms for creators to build fans and successful careers in the production of video content.

The majority of users still start by sharing their original films on TikTok before sharing them elsewhere.

