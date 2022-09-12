Instagram ‘repost’ feature under testing.

Instagram Stories can now include YouTube music
Users may soon be able to repost other people’s posts or Reels on Instagram thanks to a new feature.
Social media analyst Matt Navarra saw it and tweeted a screenshot of it.
It displayed the “Reposts” tab on the mew profile. Later, Instagram acknowledged testing the function in a statement to TechCrunch.
“We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed – similar to how you can reshare in Stores – so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work[…] We plan to test this soon with a small number of people.”
The most popular method for reposting or sharing posts right now is to include them in a 24-hour-old article.
Instead of sending reposted content to stories, this new “Repost” option would send it to the main feeds of a user’s followers.
Each of Twitter and TikTok’s related features is unique.
Instagram Reposts Tab on profiles?!
What’s dis Adam? pic.twitter.com/WayWCJGBfx
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 7, 2022
The repost option is intended to “recommend a post your friends may enjoy by reposting it to a feed or story,” according to the shared screenshots.
Followers will be able to respond to the reposted content by sending a message to the reposter by using the Repost tool, which is located in the share menu of a post or reel.
Of the meanwhile, followers can view the reposts tab in a user’s profile. Users can have the option to edit a repost before sharing it.
In an effort to compete with TikTok, a platform for short videos, Instagram recently made a big push with Reels and video content.
Prior to that, the social media app was pushing the store feature. This placed Instagram’s initial idea of a site for sharing images on hold.
