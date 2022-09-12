Advertisement
Instagram Stories can now include YouTube music

Articles
  • Instagram Stories allows users to share music with friends.
  • The functionality is rolling out to users with the most recent update.
  • Users can share songs, playlists, album pages, and other content.
The functionality is currently rolling out to users with the most recent update of YouTube Music for Android, so if you’ve been longing to share your YouTube Music playlists and hits with folks who follow you on Instagram, your time has come.

YouTube Music previously modified its apps to allow users to send music to Snapchat. Users who have downloaded the most recent update to YouTube Music, version 5.23.50, will now be able to share music with friends on Instagram. The ability to share songs to Instagram Stories is now slowly going out, according to 9to5Google. Although there was previously a symbol for the feature, utilising it caused the app to crash, which certainly frustrated many users. Fortunately, the button is now fully active, allowing users to share songs, playlists, album pages, and other content.

They can now contribute music to Instagram by clicking the share symbol; by doing so, users will be taken to Instagram Stories. You’ll see the cover image for the music you’re attempting to share in Instagram Stories. The artwork is simple, with a small logo underneath indicating the music provider from which it is being shared. Once you’ve shared your music on Instagram, users can listen to it by clicking the link in the top left-hand corner.

