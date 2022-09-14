Instagram users in Pakistan can now make money.

Instagram has added Pakistan to its list of places where people can make money from brand deals, advertisements, and other sources.

Not all content appropriate for Instagram is necessarily appropriate for monetization.

Content that is explicit, dangerous, or contentious is prohibited, as is the dissemination of false information.

Now that Pakistan is eligible for Instagram monetization, Pakistani influencers can begin making money there.

If you navigate to settings on your Instagram app, you can see it.

Just navigate to Account > Branded content > Status. You can use Instagram to make money if you meet the requirements for monetization, which are shown here.

Since this is a server-side update, no one should need to manually update the app to receive it.

This should make it possible for many Pakistani content producers to launch their careers on the site.

Instagram is used by millions of people in the nation, and many of them follow Pakistani influencers as well.

Actors and artists should have no trouble getting work on the site as they already have a reputation.

Now that the idea has a strong motivation, even newbies who want to become influencers will start working on it.

However, Instagram makes sure to let all influencers know that in order for their content to continue to be eligible, it must adhere to its monetization regulations.

For instance, static videos that display an image with little to no motion cannot be profitable.

Slideshows of images, looping films, text montages, integrated advertisements, and polls using static graphics to gauge audience reaction to the content are also prohibited.

Content that is explicit, dangerous, or contentious is prohibited, as is the dissemination of false information, content that is unoriginal, deceptive, or content that is protected by a copyright.

