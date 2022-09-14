Intel first gaming graphics cards look impressive

Sony provides first look at PlayStation Stars collectibles
We all know that Intel has never been known for its gaming GPU offerings since the company is best known for its integrated graphics on laptops and desktops.
However, it appears that Intel is attempting to alter its GPU reputation with the Arc family. Its initial gaming-focused graphics cards appear promising.
Intel has revealed the hardware specifications of its next generation of graphics cards.
The hardware details for four of Intel’s future GPUs have been released. There will be four distinct GPUs designed for four distinct tiers.
This means they may be summed up in the Arc 3, Arc 5, and Arc 7 lineups, similar to Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 CPU lines.
The enterprise-oriented Arc Pro was Intel’s most recent GPU offering. But they would be Team Blue’s first legitimate gaming graphics cards.
