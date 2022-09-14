Intel first gaming graphics cards look impressive

Intel has released specifications for its next generation of graphics cards, codenamed Arc.

The top-tier A770 appears to be nearly as powerful as AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT.

We all know that Intel has never been known for its gaming GPU offerings since the company is best known for its integrated graphics on laptops and desktops.

Advertisement

However, it appears that Intel is attempting to alter its GPU reputation with the Arc family. Its initial gaming-focused graphics cards appear promising.

Intel has revealed the hardware specifications of its next generation of graphics cards.

The hardware details for four of Intel’s future GPUs have been released. There will be four distinct GPUs designed for four distinct tiers.

This means they may be summed up in the Arc 3, Arc 5, and Arc 7 lineups, similar to Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 CPU lines.

Advertisement The A380 is the entry-level model, with eight processor cores, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and a clock speed of 2,000 MHz.

The A580 will boost those specifications to 24 processor cores and 8GB of VRAM.

The A750 will be equipped with 28 processor cores and a clock speed of 2,050 MHz.

The A770 is a high-end processor with 32 processing cores, up to 16GB of VRAM, and a clock speed of 2,100 MHz. Furthermore, the top-tier A770 appears to be nearly as powerful as AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT and halfway between a GeForce RTX 3080 and an RTX 3090. The enterprise-oriented Arc Pro was Intel’s most recent GPU offering. But they would be Team Blue’s first legitimate gaming graphics cards. Advertisement Also Read Sony provides first look at PlayStation Stars collectibles PlayStation Stars awards you points for using your PS5 or PS4. Points...