Intel launches Arc A770 GPU to take on Nvidia RTX 3060.

Intel has confirmed pricing and availability details for its latest and greatest desktop GPU.

It has two memory configurations with 8 GB and 16 GB VRAM, 32 Xe cores, 32 Ray Tracing units, and other features.

The A770 should be able to perform about the same as or better than Nvidia’s RTX 3060.

For its most advanced desktop GPU, the ARC A770, Intel has verified the ARC A770’s pricing and availability information.

The entry-level RTX 3060 from Nvidia, which costs roughly $350 and more, is directly competed with by this graphics card, which has a starting price of $329.

Early in the month, Intel released the A770’s specifications.

It is based on the ARC 7 GPU and is one of the three Intel GPUs (A380, A750, and A770) that have been announced thus far.

It has two alternative memory configurations with 8 GB and 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, 32 Xe cores, 32 Ray Tracing units, and other features.

It features a 225W power rating and supports XeSS, Intel’s implementation of Nvidia’s DLSS technology, which raises frame rates in games without lowering image quality.

The salient characteristics of each Intel desktop GPU are listed below.

Benchmarks of Intel’s RTX 3060’s gaming performance against those of Nvidia are also available.

According to Intel, the A770 should be able to perform about the same as or better than its competitor in some games.

It’s important to note that the RTX 3060 debuted in January 2021 for about the same price (at least on paper).

It is important to note that Intel has referenced the A770’s “beginning price,” which most likely refers to the 8 GB model.

The cost of the 16 GB version, which will be offered on the Limited Edition device, has not yet been disclosed by the firm.

There is currently no confirmation, however, the price for that variant is presumably going to be around $400.

Although there are several movies comparing the GPU to the RTX 3070 from Nvidia, the RX 6750 XT from AMD, and a few others already accessible on YouTube, we advise waiting until the graphics card is made available to reputable reviewers in order to obtain accurate performance data.

We won’t know for sure until a few days or a few weeks from now because Intel has probably embargoed reviews until the launch date (or a few days before launch).

