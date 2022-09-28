Intel launches ‘Raptor Lake’ 13th Gen CPUs; functions 41% faster

Intel’s new “Raptor Lake” desktop processors are the brand’s 13th generation of desktop processors.

There are just three models in the new lineup, and each has two variations.

The top-of-the-line Core i9-13900K and its 13900KF iGPU-free model have impressive features.

Advertisement

As of today, Intel’s new “Raptor Lake” CPUs are the brand’s 13th generation of desktop processors. There are just three models in the new lineup, and each has two variations.

For the average person, all you need to know is that the new 13th-generation Intel chips are faster and, according to Intel, more efficient than their predecessors.

Without purchasing a different motherboard, you can purchase these chips and put them in your current Intel 12th Gen motherboards.

Proceed with caution if you are unfamiliar with the technical terms used in the remainder of this essay.

New Features

According to Intel, the new generation maintains the same hybrid architecture design as the 12th generation but offers 15% greater single-threaded performance and up to 41% faster-multithreaded performance.

Advertisement

The top-of-the-line Core i9-13900K and its 13900KF iGPU-free model have impressive features.

The Core i9-13900K features 32 threads, 16 efficiency (E) cores (without Hyper-Threading), and 8 performance (P) cores.

The E cores can run up to 4.3GHz while the P cores can reach a staggering 5.8GHz. With a maximum Turbo power of 253W and 32 MB of L2 cache, the base power is 125W.

One rung down the ladder, the Core i7-13700K offers 24 threads over 8 P-cores and 8 E-cores. The L3 cache is rated at 30 MB, while the L2 cache is 24 MB.

The E cores can attain 4.2GHz and the performance cores up to 5.4GHz. Its base and turbo powers, 125W and 253W, are identical to those of the i9 model.

Specifications for the new models are shown in detail in the graphic below.

Advertisement

Additionally, it displays the new chips’ prices, which are surprisingly lower than those of the most recent AMD processors (Ryzen 7000 series).

All new CPUs will have 20 PCIe lanes (20 PCIe 5.0 + 4 PCI 4.0), and thanks to XMP, they will support up to DDR5 memory at better speeds.

The Intel UHD Graphics 770 will be available on all models with integrated GPUs.

The new Z790 chipset motherboards that were also launched at the same time will support the processors.

They will also work with motherboards from the earlier 600 series. Beginning on October 20, the latest CPUs and motherboards will be accessible.

Advertisement

Also Read Intel launches Arc A770 GPU to take on Nvidia RTX 3060 Intel has confirmed pricing and availability details for its latest and greatest...