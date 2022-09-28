iPadOS 16 beta adds Stage Manager to older iPad Pro models

Apple announces Stage Manager support for iPad Pro models running A12X and A12Z Bionic chips.

M1-powered iPads won’t be able to use the feature until later this year.

The update will add support for up to four live apps on the iPad screen at once.

Apple announced Stage Manager at WWDC in June for iPados and MacOS. Due to an alleged limitation on older iPads, Stage Manager was only available for M1-powered iPads. More iPad Pro models will get the feature with iPadOS 16.1.

“We introduced Stage Manager as a whole new way to multitask with overlapping, resizable windows on both the iPad display and a separate external display, with the ability to run up to eight live apps on screen at once. Delivery of this multi-display support is only possible with the full power of M1-based iPads. Customers with iPad Pros 3rd and 4th generation have expressed strong interest in being able to experience Stage Manager on their iPads. In response, our teams have worked hard to find a way to deliver a single-screen version for these systems, with support for up to four live apps on the iPad screen at once.

External display support for Stage Manager on M1 iPads will be available in a software update later this year.”

Stage Manager on an external display is problematic in the iPadOS 16 betas. Apple is delaying Stage Manager support on M1 iPads until it can improve stability.

M1 iPads won’t be able to use Stage Manager until later this year, but 3rd and 4th generation iPad Pro models (running A12X and A12Z Bionic chips) won’t support the feature through an external display; it will only work on their built-in displays.

Stage Manager is on iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura. Fall will bring both updates. In October, MacOS will be updated.

