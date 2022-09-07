Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iphone 11 pro max price in Pakistan & features

iphone 11 pro max price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
iphone 11 pro max price in Pakistan & features

iphone 11 pro max price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Full HD plus the resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by A 13 chip.
  • Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max has 4 gigabytes of RAM.
Advertisement

Along with its other two varieties, Apple appears eager to release the high-end Pro Max model of the iPhone 11. On September 10th, the firm will officially launch this new trio series. This forthcoming smartphone, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, will be the series’ flagship and is equipped with top-tier features. The A 13 chip powers the phone. This is a potent chipset that helps the brand’s smartphone. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which will make the smartphone run incredibly quickly. The smartphone will have 128/256/512 gigabytes of internal storage. It means that you will have enough of space on the Apple iPhone 11 Max.

iphone 11 pro max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 226,599/-

iphone 11 pro max specs

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions157.5 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight226 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Featuresoleophobic coating, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
Featuresphase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
FrontDual 12 MP + TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
Talktimeup to 20 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs
– Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging
Advertisement

Also Read

Google announces launch date for its iPhone 14 rivals
Google announces launch date for its iPhone 14 rivals

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were first previewed in May...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
MacBook users report Wi-Fi issues on commercial networks
MacBook users report Wi-Fi issues on commercial networks
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh powerful battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh powerful battery
Twitter needs your phone number to verify Blue subscription
Twitter needs your phone number to verify Blue subscription
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan with powerful RAM
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan with powerful RAM
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story