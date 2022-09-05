iPhone 14 Pro may bring back battery percentage in status bar

The iPhone 14 Pro would bring back the traditional battery% indication.

According to a purported design of the device’s UI leaked with MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Pro would reportedly bring back the traditional battery % indication.

Therefore, the unsightly and occasionally illegible indicator that Apple is testing in the iOS 16 beta, which displays the percentage inside the battery symbol, may not be forced upon Pro customers.

Apple’s current version of the indicator, however, appears as a battery icon (without a percentage) on newer devices and provides a visual depiction of how much power your phone has remaining.

Due to the notch’s shortage of space, this feature was originally implemented in the iPhone X. To see the precise percentage, you must slide down to the Control Center.

However, as the iPhone 14 Pro is said to do away with the notch in favour of two distinct cutouts that come together to form a single, unified pill shape when the screen is turned on, there should be enough space for both the battery icon and percentage to be displayed.

By moving the cell service icon to the left side of the screen while the phone is locked and putting the notification centre and battery indication to the right, Apple might further benefit from the iPhone 14 Pro’s more screen space.

The same tipster also provided MacRumors with a possible mockup of the rumoured always-on display for the iPhone 14.

Users will allegedly be able to totally modify the appearance of their device’s screen when it is locked, allowing users to change the foreground colour of their wallpaper while keeping the background black so that only a piece of the image comes through.

Widgets will also appear on the always-on display, as mentioned by MacRumors’ source, but they will gradually fade in and out to lessen the risk of OLED burn-in.

When the always-on display is turned on, any notifications will appear at the bottom of the screen and vanish after about 10 seconds.

According to rumours, Apple may use the majority of the enhancements to support a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

We won’t have to wait too long to learn what Apple has in store. On September 7, Apple will host its Far Out event.

