iPhone 14 Pro may have a single phil-shaped notch

Leaks suggest 2022 iPhone models will have two notches.

Apple may turn off pixels between the notches to create a black space.

Leaks come a week before Apple’s Far Out event, where new iPhones are expected.

Leaks have suggested that iPhone 14 Pro models will have two notches: one for the camera and one for FaceID (the “hole + pill design”). A recent leak from MacRumors, claiming “an unnamed tipster,” suggests the two notches will show as a single pill-shaped notch. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed it.

MacRumors says Apple will turn off the pixels between the notches to create a black space.

This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use. https://t.co/SrAtYQsENx — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2022

The source says the corporation “intends to host content in the blacked-out areas around cutouts.” The iPhone may use this black area and adjust the size of the notch accordingly.

9to5Mac says that Apple wants to display the green and orange camera and microphone indicators there. This could make privacy signs more clear. 9to5 claims users can tap the indicators to check which apps accessed the microphone or camera. The iPhone’s camera app may also be redesigned, with the expanding control bar going to the top of the screen.

Recent patents include plans to remove the phone’s IR light emitter from the main notch. “The IR light emitter may be placed at a location with less-constrained space, and use the light folding element to project the IR light in a specific direction,” the patent claims read. ”This can reduce the overall size of the imaging and sensing components, thus decreasing size of a notch for holding the imaging and sensing component and increasing the display area of the device.”

The allegations come a week before Apple’s Far Out event, where new iPhones are expected. The Pro variant may have a new chip, auto-focus selfie camera, and a higher pricing. We expect new Apple Watches, including Series 8, and AirPods Pro improvements.

