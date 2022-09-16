iPhone 14 satellite feature could expand sooner than expected

Apple’s emergency satellite SOS feature for the iPhone 14 was revealed at its “Far Out” showcase.

Apple’s emergency satellite SOS feature for the iPhone 14 was revealed at its “Far Out” showcase in September. Apple announced it will launch in the US and Canada in November, with other regions to follow in 2023.

MacPrime reports that Apple may add more countries to its satellite network later this year.

Due to translation, MacPrime’s report has two meanings. MacPrime may have heard from an unnamed source or Apple itself that more countries will be announced later this year. Digital Trends has contacted the author.

Either interpretation should be viewed with scepticism. Unnamed sources are hard to trust if you don’t know their connection to the topic.

Apple is a solid source, but the company hasn’t contacted anyone else or made a public statement about this.

Luckily, the unconfirmed information is about a service no one is counting on yet, so waiting isn’t the end of the world.

If Apple plans to add regional support for the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, we may hear about it close to or alongside the U.S. and Canada launches.

MacPrime’s report didn’t mention a timeframe for the announcement beyond later this year.

The site thinks that after the rumoured announcement, Apple will add more countries as planned in 2023.

