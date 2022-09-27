IPhone 15 Ultra will have two front cameras and USB-C 

The larger Pro variant is referred to as the iPhone 15-Ultra.

Following the release of the iPhone 14, rumors regarding their upcoming lineup have begun to pick up steam. There are a number of intriguing rumors around the iPhone 15 range. Let’s examine what Apple purportedly has in store for the coming year.

The Pro and Pro-Max high-end iPhones have been the same as the base model for the past three generations with the exception of battery and screen sizes. The Pro Maxes have 6.7-inch screens and larger batteries, while the more affordable Pros have smaller batteries and 6.1-inch screens. According to infamous leaker Majin Bu, the custom is set to alter.

The larger Pro variant is referred to as the iPhone 15-Ultra in his most recent tweet. The first modification is a change in the naming scheme. Other than a larger battery and screen, the second, extreme model will also include some other capabilities.

According to what is reported by my source iPhone 15 Ultra will have 2 front cameras, USB-C and will start from 256GB. iPhone 15 Pro instead will always start from 128GB and will have USB-C but only 1 front camera #iphone #iphone15 #iphone15ultra pic.twitter.com/lIn6OhMNko — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 26, 2022

The typical telephoto camera on the rear of the super iPhone the next year will be replaced by a periscope camera. The future iPhone rate list addition will also have two sensors on its front optics, one of which will have a wider zooming capability. This will be the first iPhone in Apple’s whole history to feature a dual-camera configuration on the front.

Additionally, rumors claim that the 15 Ultra’s initial storage choice will be 256GB, which will be more than the 15 Pro’s 128GB. If everything in this is accurate, Apple will make an effort to keep the Ultra phone separate from the other iPhone models.

