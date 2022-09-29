Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan with stylish look
iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan with stylish look

iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan with stylish look

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan with stylish look

iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan with stylish look

Advertisement
  • Apple released iPhone 6s plus with reasonable price in Pakistan.
  • Every Pakistani who is earning average income can try this phone.
  • Apple’s new face ID and other technologies work with the 8.0 MP iSight Camera’s 1.5 micron pixels and f/2.2 aperture.
Advertisement

Apple released iPhone 6s plus with reasonable price in Pakistan. Every Pakistani who is earning average income can try this phone. Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus boasts a 5.5-inch HD Retina display screen. Apple has made another fantastic phablet, another 6 inch competitor. Apple nailed it with a 1080p LED illuminated display that’s bigger and better than all prior iPhone, plus it has harder glass. With its first 64-bit A8 chipset, Apple’s latest handsets are more powerful and save more energy, allowing 6 plus to give 16 days of standby and a full day of continuous talk time. 6 plus still has a non-removable battery. Apple’s new face identification and other technologies work with the 8.0 MP iSight Camera’s 1.5 micron pixels and f/2.2 aperture. The new slow mode on the iPhone can go up to 240 frames per second. Apple’s latest phablet is between the iPad and iPhone 6. Actual price in Pakistan is not yet published, therefore we must wait, especially if we want 6 plus. Apple has discontinued the 32GB version of 6 plus and only offers 64GB and 128GB. The new fabled has proven incredibly popular, especially among iPhone fans. But along with the apparent benefits, how can you use a “shovel” with one hand? Apple Developers from Cupertino have fixed this issue by introducing iPhone Reachability. Double-click the home button and all the top content will reach down, including the top notification bar.

iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

iPhone 6 Plus specs

BuildOSiOS 8
Dimensions58.1 x 77.8 x 7.1 mm
Weight172 g
SIMMicro-SIM
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
ProcessorCPU1.4 Dual-Core GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
ChipsetApple A8
GPUPowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB built-in, 1 GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresoptical image stabilization, 1.5µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], optical image stabilization)
Front1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBYes
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE, Cat4, 150 Mbps DL, 50 Mbps UL)
FeaturesSensorsFingerprint sensor (Touch ID), Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
BatteryCapacityNon-removable Li-Po battery
Standbyup to 384 hrs
Talktimeup to 24 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs

Also Read

iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display

 Apple iPhone 6 will come in two varieties. 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story