iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan with stylish look

Apple released iPhone 6s plus with reasonable price in Pakistan.

Every Pakistani who is earning average income can try this phone.

Apple’s new face ID and other technologies work with the 8.0 MP iSight Camera’s 1.5 micron pixels and f/2.2 aperture.

Apple released iPhone 6s plus with reasonable price in Pakistan. Every Pakistani who is earning average income can try this phone. Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus boasts a 5.5-inch HD Retina display screen. Apple has made another fantastic phablet, another 6 inch competitor. Apple nailed it with a 1080p LED illuminated display that’s bigger and better than all prior iPhone, plus it has harder glass. With its first 64-bit A8 chipset, Apple’s latest handsets are more powerful and save more energy, allowing 6 plus to give 16 days of standby and a full day of continuous talk time. 6 plus still has a non-removable battery. Apple’s new face identification and other technologies work with the 8.0 MP iSight Camera’s 1.5 micron pixels and f/2.2 aperture. The new slow mode on the iPhone can go up to 240 frames per second. Apple’s latest phablet is between the iPad and iPhone 6. Actual price in Pakistan is not yet published, therefore we must wait, especially if we want 6 plus. Apple has discontinued the 32GB version of 6 plus and only offers 64GB and 128GB. The new fabled has proven incredibly popular, especially among iPhone fans. But along with the apparent benefits, how can you use a “shovel” with one hand? Apple Developers from Cupertino have fixed this issue by introducing iPhone Reachability. Double-click the home button and all the top content will reach down, including the top notification bar.

iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

iPhone 6 Plus specs

Build OS iOS 8 Dimensions 58.1 x 77.8 x 7. 1 mm Weight 172 g SIM Micro-SIM Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 Processor CPU 1.4 Dual-Core GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based) Chipset Apple A8 GPU PowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density) Memory Built-in 16GB built-in, 1 GB RAM Card No Camera Main 8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features optical image stabilization, 1.5µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], optical image stabilization) Front 1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB Yes NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE, Cat4, 150 Mbps DL, 50 Mbps UL) Features Sensors Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID), Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel , Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone Battery Capacity Non-removable Li-Po battery Standby up to 384 hrs Talktime up to 24 hrs Musicplay up to 80 hrs

