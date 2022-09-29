iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan with stylish look

iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display
Apple released iPhone 6s plus with reasonable price in Pakistan. Every Pakistani who is earning average income can try this phone. Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus boasts a 5.5-inch HD Retina display screen. Apple has made another fantastic phablet, another 6 inch competitor. Apple nailed it with a 1080p LED illuminated display that’s bigger and better than all prior iPhone, plus it has harder glass. With its first 64-bit A8 chipset, Apple’s latest handsets are more powerful and save more energy, allowing 6 plus to give 16 days of standby and a full day of continuous talk time. 6 plus still has a non-removable battery. Apple’s new face identification and other technologies work with the 8.0 MP iSight Camera’s 1.5 micron pixels and f/2.2 aperture. The new slow mode on the iPhone can go up to 240 frames per second. Apple’s latest phablet is between the iPad and iPhone 6. Actual price in Pakistan is not yet published, therefore we must wait, especially if we want 6 plus. Apple has discontinued the 32GB version of 6 plus and only offers 64GB and 128GB. The new fabled has proven incredibly popular, especially among iPhone fans. But along with the apparent benefits, how can you use a “shovel” with one hand? Apple Developers from Cupertino have fixed this issue by introducing iPhone Reachability. Double-click the home button and all the top content will reach down, including the top notification bar.
The Apple iPhone 6 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 8
|Dimensions
|58.1 x 77.8 x 7.1 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Micro-SIM
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 Dual-Core GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
|Chipset
|Apple A8
|GPU
|PowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB built-in, 1 GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|optical image stabilization, 1.5µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], optical image stabilization)
|Front
|1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE, Cat4, 150 Mbps DL, 50 Mbps UL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID), Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
|Battery
|Capacity
|Non-removable Li-Po battery
|Standby
|up to 384 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 24 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 80 hrs
