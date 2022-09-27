Advertisement
Iphone X price in Pakistan & specs

  Iphone X price in Pakistan & features.

The full screen display of Apple’s iPhone X, which we have never seen before in any of this renowned brand’s predecessors, is the epitome of perfection. The Apple iPhone X has incredibly thin bezels that resemble the edges of a Samsung phone. Apple had replaced the outdated IPS panels in the iPhone X with a Super AMOLED matrix which they had purchased from leading manufacturer Samsung.

For a smartphone, the 5.8 inch LCD screen on the Apple X is huge. The six core A11 Bionic chip set was improved to handle all of the demanding processing for the iPhone X with ease. Apple iPhone X was complied with all directions given to it by its user thanks to iOS 11, which was given some attention and installed within the device to operate all of its hardware. 3 GB of RAM is integrated with the CPU, and 64GB and 256GB of internal storage are installed.

Iphone X in Pakistan

The Iphone X price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 55,000 – 65,000.

Iphone X Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBv3.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
