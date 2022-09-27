Iphone X price in Pakistan & specs

Iphone X price in Pakistan & features.

The full screen display of Apple’s iPhone X, which we have never seen before in any of this renowned brand’s predecessors, is the epitome of perfection. The Apple iPhone X has incredibly thin bezels that resemble the edges of a Samsung phone. Apple had replaced the outdated IPS panels in the iPhone X with a Super AMOLED matrix which they had purchased from leading manufacturer Samsung.

For a smartphone, the 5.8 inch LCD screen on the Apple X is huge. The six core A11 Bionic chip set was improved to handle all of the demanding processing for the iPhone X with ease. Apple iPhone X was complied with all directions given to it by its user thanks to iOS 11, which was given some attention and installed within the device to operate all of its hardware. 3 GB of RAM is integrated with the CPU, and 64GB and 256GB of internal storage are installed.

Iphone X in Pakistan

The Iphone X price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 55,000 – 65,000.

Iphone X Specifications:

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 143. 6 x 70.9 x 7. 7 mm Weight 174 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (3-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5. 8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB v3.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes , iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity 2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable) Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 60 hrs – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

