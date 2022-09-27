Iphone X price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
The full screen display of Apple’s iPhone X, which we have never seen before in any of this renowned brand’s predecessors, is the epitome of perfection. The Apple iPhone X has incredibly thin bezels that resemble the edges of a Samsung phone. Apple had replaced the outdated IPS panels in the iPhone X with a Super AMOLED matrix which they had purchased from leading manufacturer Samsung.
For a smartphone, the 5.8 inch LCD screen on the Apple X is huge. The six core A11 Bionic chip set was improved to handle all of the demanding processing for the iPhone X with ease. Apple iPhone X was complied with all directions given to it by its user thanks to iOS 11, which was given some attention and installed within the device to operate all of its hardware. 3 GB of RAM is integrated with the CPU, and 64GB and 256GB of internal storage are installed.
The Iphone X price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 55,000 – 65,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|v3.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 60 hrs
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
