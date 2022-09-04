iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specs

AMOLED panels are selected for the new Apple iPhone’s XS.

64 GB of ROM which is capacious enough for this phone.

It is A12 which is recently made for Apple.

The Apple iPhone XS appears to be the true successor to last year’s wonderful smartphone, which was a game-changing phone from Apple’s house and iPhone has changed planes for its new XS. Up until this point, we have heard a lot about the forthcoming generation of the Apple iPhone. For the new Apple iPhone XS, 5.8-inch AMOLED displays that are identical to those from last year’s phones were chosen. As usual, Samsung is the supplier of the displays, and it will provide this phone a tonne of new features thanks to the A12 chipset that was just produced for Apple and is utilised in the iPhone XS.

iPhone XS price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone XS’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-

iPhone XS specs

Build OS IOS 12 Dimensions 143. 6 x 70.9 x 7. 7 mm Weight 177 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

