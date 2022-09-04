iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
The Apple iPhone XS appears to be the true successor to last year’s wonderful smartphone, which was a game-changing phone from Apple’s house and iPhone has changed planes for its new XS. Up until this point, we have heard a lot about the forthcoming generation of the Apple iPhone. For the new Apple iPhone XS, 5.8-inch AMOLED displays that are identical to those from last year’s phones were chosen. As usual, Samsung is the supplier of the displays, and it will provide this phone a tonne of new features thanks to the A12 chipset that was just produced for Apple and is utilised in the iPhone XS.

iPhone XS price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone XS’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-

iPhone XS specs

BuildOSIOS 12
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight177 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

