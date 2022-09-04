iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specs

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Full details
The Apple iPhone XS appears to be the true successor to last year’s wonderful smartphone, which was a game-changing phone from Apple’s house and iPhone has changed planes for its new XS. Up until this point, we have heard a lot about the forthcoming generation of the Apple iPhone. For the new Apple iPhone XS, 5.8-inch AMOLED displays that are identical to those from last year’s phones were chosen. As usual, Samsung is the supplier of the displays, and it will provide this phone a tonne of new features thanks to the A12 chipset that was just produced for Apple and is utilised in the iPhone XS.
Apple iPhone XS’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
