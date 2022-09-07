Advertisement
iQOO Z6 Lite will be world's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphone

iQOO Z6 Lite will be world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphone

iQOO Z6 Lite will be world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphone

iQOO Z6 Lite

  • iQOO’s Z6 Lite will be the world’s first smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
  • It will support 5G networks and has a 120Hz screen, according to the company.
  • iQOO hasn’t released its full list of specifications yet, but it will be available on September 14.
iQOO previously stated that the Z6 Lite, which will be available on September 14, will be powered by a new Snapdragon 4 series CPU, which we now know is the newly revealed Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

The iQOO Z6 Lite will be the world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1-powered smartphone, with a score of 388,486 on AnTuTu’s benchmark testing.

iQOO Z6 Lite will be world's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1-powered smartphone, AnTuTu score revealed

Although iQOO hasn’t released the Z6 Lite’s full list of specifications, the company has previously shown its design and declared that the device would include a 120Hz screen. Additionally, the Z6 Lite will support 5G networks.

The gaming performance and cameras of the iQOO Z6 Lite will be shown tomorrow.

Returning to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, it is a 6nm processor with an octa-core CPU running at a maximum clock frequency of 2GHz.

