Is Snapchat down? Why app isn’t working

Snapchat users say they are unable to send snaps as it might be down, and many are worried they might lose their streaks. Snapstreaks display how many days in a row you have sent a friend a snap.

Outage tracker Downdetector has received complaints from almost 9,000 users, with problems appearing to have started around 7am. Here is what we currently know.

Snapchat has not formally admitted that there are problems. However, because its Snapchat Support Twitter account has been responding to people, it is aware that users are unable to send snaps.

“Hi! See if we can be of assistance. It advised users to “Send us a DM with some details on what’s occurring, and we’ll take it from there.”

Memes regarding Snapchat’s outage have also been widely disseminated on Twitter and other social media platforms. One user wrote, “Whenever Snapchat goes down it confirms how much I need it to be social.”

The majority of users claim that emptying your cache will not solve the issue, despite some users’ suggestions to the contrary.

In the App, clear the cache as follows:

To access your profile, click on your Bitmoji in the upper left corner. In the top right corner, tap the Settings icon. Select “Account Actions.” Choosing “Clear Cache” Advertisement Select “Clear All Cache” as your action.

Both chatters must send a snap within a 24-hour interval in order to maintain a snapstreak. You might be able to restore your streak if Snapchat’s difficulties prevent you from doing this, though.

Head to “Settings” > “I need help” > “Contact us” > I’ve lost my snapstreak and Snapchat may be able to restore your streak for you.

