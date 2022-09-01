Jan-Jul 2022: Pakistan produced about 14 MN mobile phones.

Local manufacturing facilities produced 14.94 million mobile phone handsets during the first seven months of 2022.

16 million phones were commercially imported.

According to PTA data, 46% of mobile devices on the Pakistani network are 2G and 54% are smartphones.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), local manufacturing facilities produced/assembled 14.94 million mobile phone handsets during the first seven months (January-July) of 2022 as opposed to 1.16 million ones that were commercially imported.

In July 2022, local factories produced or assembled 0.86 million handsets.

In comparison to the 13.05 million produced or assembled in 2020, this amount was 24.66 million in 2021, an increase of 88 percent.

According to the PTA’s official figures, commercial imports of mobile phone handsets decreased to 10.26 million in 2021 from 24.51 million in 2020.

8.6 million 2G and 6.33 million smartphone handsets are among the 14.94 million mobile phones that were produced or built locally.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $38.804 million in July 2022, up 20.43 percent on a month-over-month (MoM) basis from $32.221 million in June 2022.

This was done despite an increase in local mobile phone production (PBS). Mobile phone imports had negative growth of $67.46 on a year-over-year (YoY) basis from $119.237 million in July 2021, according to its monthly data.

A favorable environment for the production of mobile devices has been developed in Pakistan thanks to the successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) and supportive government regulations, such as the mobile manufacturing strategy.

It has also improved Pakistan’s mobile ecosystem by eradicating the market for fake devices and establishing an even playing field for businesses.

As a result of the development of uniform legal channels for all types of gadget imports, it has fostered trust among consumers.

