Key Pixel Tablet specs may have been leaked via secret Android code

Key Pixel Tablet specs may have been leaked via secret Android code

Key Pixel Tablet specs may have been leaked via secret Android code

Google Pixel Tablet

  • Tablet will have 4GB of RAM and front and back cameras that match the Pixel 6’s.
  • Likely to stick to Wi-Fi only so no cellular or GPS connectivity.
  • Will be able to function as a Google Nest Hub if necessary, with access to Google services.
The Google Pixel Tablet is real and on the way, but other than that, not much is known about it at this time. Some of the crucial specifications of the slate may have been exposed through code that Google engineers secretly introduced to Android.

The first-generation Tensor chipset, which also powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is expected to be used in the Pixel tablet, as noted by developer Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in a new tab) (via XDA Developers(opens in a new tab)). The second-generation Tensor chip will power the future Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Other changes to the code indicate that we’re looking at 4GB of RAM and front and back cameras that match the Pixel 6’s selfie camera-so nothing too exceptional in terms of the quality of the images you’ll be able to take.

Stick to Wi-Fi

Wojciechowski claims that it doesn’t appear likely that the Pixel Tablet will have GPS or cellular connectivity; as a result, if you want to use the device to access the internet, you’ll have to stick to Wi-Fi only.

The tablet will be able to function as a Google Nest Hub if necessary, allowing you control over your smart home and access to a number of Google services, according to the code analysis. Of course, Google Assistant will take center stage, as you might anticipate.

Based on this information, it appears that we’re looking at a low-cost, family-friendly tablet that’s ideal for browsing the web, checking up on social media, and watching movies, rather than an iPad Pro.

