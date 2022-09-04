Tablet will have 4GB of RAM and front and back cameras that match the Pixel 6’s.

Likely to stick to Wi-Fi only so no cellular or GPS connectivity.

Will be able to function as a Google Nest Hub if necessary, with access to Google services.

The Google Pixel Tablet is real and on the way, but other than that, not much is known about it at this time. Some of the crucial specifications of the slate may have been exposed through code that Google engineers secretly introduced to Android.

The first-generation Tensor chipset, which also powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is expected to be used in the Pixel tablet, as noted by developer Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in a new tab) (via XDA Developers(opens in a new tab)). The second-generation Tensor chip will power the future Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

A few months ago Google announced their new Pixel-branded tablet. Not much is known except that it will launch in 2023, however I’ve managed to find a few details that are not yet known. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NGdkg7XL3N — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 1, 2022

Other changes to the code indicate that we’re looking at 4GB of RAM and front and back cameras that match the Pixel 6’s selfie camera-so nothing too exceptional in terms of the quality of the images you’ll be able to take.

