Lady Gaga concert is on way, according new Fortnite leak

A Lady Gaga concert is on the way, according to a new Fortnite leak. The online battle royale game is known for hosting large-scale in-game events, many of which feature famous visitors. Celebrity skins and even in-game concerts with well-known performers have been added to Fortnite. Another internet concert featuring Lady Gaga appears to be on the way.

A new “synced emote” featuring Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” will be added to FORTNITE in the upcoming patch. pic.twitter.com/ie9VNEaswN — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) August 30, 2022

There’s no telling if Lady Gaga will get her own Fortnite concert just yet. In 2019, she received over 900,000 likes on her tweet “What’s fortnight?” There was no explanation for why she posted this, but it would be a hilarious full circle moment.

The fact that this year’s Rainbow Royale emote contains a sound effect that is strikingly similar to Lady Gaga’s 2008 blockbuster “Poker Face” gives credence to the possibility that the yet-to-be-announced event vocalist is Lady Gaga. FNLeaksAndInfo received the audio for the collaborative emote “Jug Band,” which provides a jug band-inspired version of what appears to be “Poker Face.”

