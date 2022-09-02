Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lady Gaga concert is on way, according new Fortnite leak

Lady Gaga concert is on way, according new Fortnite leak

Articles
Advertisement
Lady Gaga concert is on way, according new Fortnite leak

Lady Gaga concert is on way, according new Fortnite leak

Advertisement
  • The online battle royale game is known for hosting large-scale in-game events.
  • This year’s Rainbow Royale emote has a similar tone.
  • She received over 900,000 likes.
Advertisement

A Lady Gaga concert is on the way, according to a new Fortnite leak. The online battle royale game is known for hosting large-scale in-game events, many of which feature famous visitors. Celebrity skins and even in-game concerts with well-known performers have been added to Fortnite. Another internet concert featuring Lady Gaga appears to be on the way.

There’s no telling if Lady Gaga will get her own Fortnite concert just yet. In 2019, she received over 900,000 likes on her tweet “What’s fortnight?” There was no explanation for why she posted this, but it would be a hilarious full circle moment.

Advertisement

The fact that this year’s Rainbow Royale emote contains a sound effect that is strikingly similar to Lady Gaga’s 2008 blockbuster “Poker Face” gives credence to the possibility that the yet-to-be-announced event vocalist is Lady Gaga. FNLeaksAndInfo received the audio for the collaborative emote “Jug Band,” which provides a jug band-inspired version of what appears to be “Poker Face.”

Also Read

Rockstar Games GTA 6 isn’t coming until 2025
Rockstar Games GTA 6 isn’t coming until 2025

If you are a fan of Grand Theft Auto 6 – Rockstar Games...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story