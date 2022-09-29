Last night, Infinix introduced Zero 20 & Note 12 (2023) for $243

Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Zero 20 start at $243.

The Zero 20 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution.

The Note 12 is an update to the Infinix Note 12 Pro that was already out.

Advertisement

Infinix introduced the Zero 20 and the Note 12 last night (2023). The Zero 20 is a brand-new phone, while the Note 12 (2023) is just an update to the Note 12 Pro that was already out.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Infinix Zero 20 has a 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, and it only comes with 8 GB/256 GB of memory. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and can be charged with a 45W cable.

Three lenses and sensors work together to create a main camera: a 108MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. But the real star is the 60MP selfie camera with OIS and autofocus that is on the front of the phone.

The starting price for the Infinix Zero 20 is $360, and it will be sold in Gold and Gray. As was already said, this is just an update to the Infinix Note 12 Pro. It still has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and the same design.

The only thing that has changed is that the camera setup has gone from 108MP to 50MP. There are no changes to the secondary sensors.

Prices for the grey, white, and blue Infinix Note 12 (2023) is $243.

Advertisement

Also Read Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & features The Infinix Note 12 phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor...