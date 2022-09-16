Advertisement
Latest version of Instagram iPhone app fixes Stories sound bug

Latest version of Instagram iPhone app fixes Stories sound bug

Latest version of Instagram iPhone app fixes Stories sound bug

Latest version of Instagram iPhone app fixes Stories sound bug

  • Instagram has corrected a sound bug that kept audio playing when your iPhone is muted.
  • If you mute your phone in the Instagram app, the next story or video you scroll past will start playing again.
  • A week ago, flipping the mute switch kept Instagram quiet on the iPhone.
We all use Instagram inappropriately. We open the app and scroll through the feed or stories spontaneously, even in public.  On the iPhone, flipping the mute switch kept Instagram quiet. Except for the last week.

Since a week ago, Instagram Stories has kept playing sound even when your iPhone is muted.

If you mute your phone in the Instagram app, the next story or video you scroll past will start playing again. Most Instagram audio isn’t subtle (thanks, TikTok).

Don’t worry! Close Instagram and navigate to the App Store: Instagram has corrected a sound bug.

How to stop sound from playing in Instagram Stories and Reels

We’ve finally found a way to stop Stories and Reels from playing audio without manually lowering the volume.

The Meta (Instagram’s parent company) confirmed to Digital Trends today that the latest version of the Instagram iPhone app fixes this sound bug, saying, “This issue has been resolved with the latest version of Instagram for iOS — please update to the latest version of the app available in the App Store.”

The mute switch works after updating to App Store version 252.0. Stories and reels only play when we want them to.

Does the bug involve iOS 16? Android, what about it?

This bug appears to be iPhone-only for now. Though you may have noticed it recently and thought it was related to iOS 16, this bug started before the release and occurs on iOS 15.

You must update your Instagram app, no matter your iOS version.

If your phone is muted, Instagram Stories are silent and audio only plays if you use the volume buttons. There will be no mute switch hardware shenanigans.

