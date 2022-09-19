Lava Blaze Pro to be launched in India on 20th Sept.

Lava’s next entry-level smartphone will be the Lava Blaze Pro.

It will include a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ quality and a 50MP main camera sensor.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is confirmed to be present.

Lava, an Indian manufacturer of smartphones, is getting ready to introduce the Lava Blaze Pro, a new model.

It is official that the device will make its debut on September 20 in India. So let’s examine what is currently known about the device.

Lava Blaze Pro specs & features

The company’s next entry-level smartphone will be the Lava Blaze Pro. At first, it will be offered in Blue, Golden, Mint Green, and Mustard Yellow.

Lava has made a clue about the release of their future budget phone. The top of the display has a waterdrop notch.

The display’s bezels are relatively narrow, with the exception of the chin. It comprises a triple camera arrangement on a rectangular camera island.

The teaser also verified the phone’s 50MP main camera sensor.

Additionally, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is confirmed to be present. Lava has not confirmed any other information about the phone.

The Blaze Pro would include a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ quality, according to a tech website report.

The panel will accommodate the usual 60Hz refresh rate in the industry due to its low cost.

The battery is anticipated to have a 5000 mAh capacity. At this time, it is unknown what the phone’s other specifications will be.

