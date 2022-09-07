Advertisement
Lava Blaze Pro to launch later this month.

  • Lava Blaze Pro will have a 6.5 HD+ notched display and 6x zoom.
  • A 5,000 mAh battery will be included along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
  • ava introduced the Lava Blaze in India in July for INR 8,699 ($110/€110).
Lava introduced the Lava Blaze in India in July for INR 8,699 ($110/€110) with a glass back, and the company is getting ready to introduce the Pro variant this month.

Customers may expect excellent performance and exceptional build quality.

According to a picture we received, the Lava Blaze Pro’s back features a camera island similar to the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The 50MP sensor in the main camera is used, but the other two cameras’ functions are unknown.

Lava Blaze Pro will sport a 6.5″ HD+ notched display and 6x zoom. A 5,000 mAh battery will be included in the smartphone along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to power the entire device.

Closer to the launch, Lava will likely talk more about the Blaze Pro.

