Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Leaked Specs show Samsung S23 Ultra might resemble like S22 Ultra
Leaked Specs show Samsung S23 Ultra might resemble like S22 Ultra

Leaked Specs show Samsung S23 Ultra might resemble like S22 Ultra

Articles
Advertisement
Leaked Specs show Samsung S23 Ultra might resemble like S22 Ultra

Leaked Specs show Samsung S23 Ultra might resemble like S22 Ultra

Advertisement
  • Leaked renders show that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like the S22 Ultra.
  • The front also looks a little bit flatter, so the curves have been made tighter.
  • Some speculations say the phone will come a few weeks before the current S22.
Advertisement

Production of the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung’s next flagship handset, has begun. Some rumours on the internet have also started to spread about what the Galaxy S23 and S23+ might look like. Now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been talked about in the most recent renders. Leaked renders show that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like the S22 Ultra.
The three “islands” in the camera circle seem to stick out a little more on the S23 Ultra, while the other two stick out less. The front also looks a little bit flatter, so the curves have been made tighter.

S23 Ultra will be 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8 mm, compared to S22 Ultra’s 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm. The camera islands on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are also split. There’s no doubt that everyone in the Samsung family will finally look like they belong to the same family. On top of that, they look like many A-series models. So that helps make it clear that this is Samsung’s style.

The company has not said which devices would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. Also, the Galaxy S23 passed certification, which means that Samsung probably won’t make its next generation of devices charge faster.

Some speculations say the Samsung Galaxy S23 will come a few weeks before the S22. So, a show could happen in January. We are still a long way from putting out the line-up. So, in the coming months, we will learn more about the show.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appears on 3C database; charging details revealed
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appears on 3C database; charging details revealed

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been listed on 3C, disclosing its charging...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story