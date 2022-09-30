Leaked Specs show Samsung S23 Ultra might resemble like S22 Ultra

Leaked renders show that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like the S22 Ultra.

The front also looks a little bit flatter, so the curves have been made tighter.

Some speculations say the phone will come a few weeks before the current S22.

Advertisement

Production of the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung’s next flagship handset, has begun. Some rumours on the internet have also started to spread about what the Galaxy S23 and S23+ might look like. Now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been talked about in the most recent renders. Leaked renders show that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like the S22 Ultra.

The three “islands” in the camera circle seem to stick out a little more on the S23 Ultra, while the other two stick out less. The front also looks a little bit flatter, so the curves have been made tighter.

S23 Ultra will be 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8 mm, compared to S22 Ultra’s 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm. The camera islands on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are also split. There’s no doubt that everyone in the Samsung family will finally look like they belong to the same family. On top of that, they look like many A-series models. So that helps make it clear that this is Samsung’s style.

The company has not said which devices would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. Also, the Galaxy S23 passed certification, which means that Samsung probably won’t make its next generation of devices charge faster.

Some speculations say the Samsung Galaxy S23 will come a few weeks before the S22. So, a show could happen in January. We are still a long way from putting out the line-up. So, in the coming months, we will learn more about the show.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appears on 3C database; charging details revealed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been listed on 3C, disclosing its charging...