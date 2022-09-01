Lenovo Glasses T1 have two Micro OLED screens, one for each eye, with a 1,080×1,920 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo unveiled Glasses T1 on Thursday. The latest smart glasses from the Hong Kong-based tech firm have two Micro OLED screens for each eye and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo Glasses (T1) have built-in speakers for on-the-go listening. TUV Rheinland certifies the displays for low flickering and blue light emissions.

Lenovo Glasses T1 cost and availability

Lenovo Glasses T1, called Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China, will launch in 2022. 2023 will see the wearable’s release.

Lenovo will divulge pricing when the smart glasses go on sale. Lenovo hasn’t said if the Glasses T1 will launch in India.

Lenovo Glasses T1 specs

The Lenovo Glasses T1 have two Micro OLED screens, one for each eye, with a 1,080×1,920 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. high-resistance hinges, nose pads, and adjustable temple arms.

Lenovo’s displays are TUV Flicker Reduced and Low Blue Light Certified.

Smart glasses have high-fidelity built-in speakers that play multimedia. Lenovo Glasses T1 are compatible with Motorola’s ‘Ready For’ feature.

Lenovo Glasses T1 are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows. Connecting smart glasses to an Android phone or Windows PC requires a USB Type-C cable.

Users must use an HDMI to Glasses adapter or an Apple Lightning AV adapter with iPhone models.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 include a travel case, a prescription lens frame, a cleaning cloth, and an anti-slip adapter.

Lenovo also sells two adapters separately, which can be used with the smart glasses but are not required.

