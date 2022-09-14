Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features
a device to keep work and personal lives apart? Such a chance is presented by the brand-new smartphone Lenovo S860 Titanium. Two phones can be combined into a single, fashionable, lightweight package using dual-SIM cards. The Lenovo S860 is incredibly small and lightweight, measuring 149.5 x 10.3 x 77.0 mm and weighs only 190 g. Solid metal colour phones ultimately lose their lustre, but the aluminium body of the Lenovo S860 is scratch- and dust-resistant and can withstand severe normal use. With a visually appealing high-quality resolution of 1290 x 720 pixels, Lenovo’s newest S860’s 5.3-inch high definition touch display delights the sight of the beholder. Lenovo’s cameras are already well recognised, but the S860 goes even farther.
The Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android OS, v4.2 (Jelly Bean), upgradable to v4.4.2 (KitKat)
|Dimensions
|149.5 x 77 x 10.3 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual-SIM, Dual Standby
|Colors
|Titanium
|Frequency
|2G Band
|Sim1: 900 / 1800 / 1900
Sim2: 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|Processor
|CPU
|1.3 GHz Quad-core Cortex-A7
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6582
|GPU
|Mali-400MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch up to 5 fingers
|Size
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels (~277 ppi pixel density)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|8MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, Video
|Front
|1.6MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v3.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM radio (To Be Decided)
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack
|Browser
|HTML
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Organizer, Document viewer, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo viewer/editor, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 684 h
|Talktime
|up to 43 hrs
