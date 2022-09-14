Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan & features

a device to keep work and personal lives apart? Such a chance is presented by the brand-new smartphone Lenovo S860 Titanium. Two phones can be combined into a single, fashionable, lightweight package using dual-SIM cards. The Lenovo S860 is incredibly small and lightweight, measuring 149.5 x 10.3 x 77.0 mm and weighs only 190 g. Solid metal colour phones ultimately lose their lustre, but the aluminium body of the Lenovo S860 is scratch- and dust-resistant and can withstand severe normal use. With a visually appealing high-quality resolution of 1290 x 720 pixels, Lenovo’s newest S860’s 5.3-inch high definition touch display delights the sight of the beholder. Lenovo’s cameras are already well recognised, but the S860 goes even farther.

Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan

The Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Lenovo S860 specs

Build OS Android OS, v4.2 (Jelly Bean), upgradable to v4.4.2 (KitKat) Dimensions 149.5 x 77 x 10.3 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual-SIM, Dual Standby Colors Titanium Frequency 2G Band Sim1: 900 / 1800 / 1900

Sim2: 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 Processor CPU 1.3 GHz Quad-core Cortex-A7 Chipset Mediatek MT6582 GPU Mali-400MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch up to 5 fingers Size 5.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels (~277 ppi pixel density) Memory Built-in 16GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 8MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, Video Front 1.6MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v3.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM radio (To Be Decided) USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity Audio 3.5mm audio jack Browser HTML Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Torch Yes Extra Organizer, Document viewer, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo viewer/editor, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk Battery Capacity 4000 mAh Standby up to 684 h Talktime up to 43 hrs

Also Read Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features Motorola will introduce the Moto E6, also known as the Plus variant....

Advertisement