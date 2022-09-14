Advertisement
Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
a device to keep work and personal lives apart? Such a chance is presented by the brand-new smartphone Lenovo S860 Titanium. Two phones can be combined into a single, fashionable, lightweight package using dual-SIM cards. The Lenovo S860 is incredibly small and lightweight, measuring 149.5 x 10.3 x 77.0 mm and weighs only 190 g. Solid metal colour phones ultimately lose their lustre, but the aluminium body of the Lenovo S860 is scratch- and dust-resistant and can withstand severe normal use. With a visually appealing high-quality resolution of 1290 x 720 pixels, Lenovo’s newest S860’s 5.3-inch high definition touch display delights the sight of the beholder. Lenovo’s cameras are already well recognised, but the S860 goes even farther.

Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan

The Lenovo S860 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Lenovo S860 specs

BuildOSAndroid OS, v4.2 (Jelly Bean), upgradable to v4.4.2 (KitKat)
Dimensions149.5 x 77 x 10.3 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual-SIM, Dual Standby
ColorsTitanium
Frequency2G BandSim1: 900 / 1800 / 1900
Sim2: 900 / 1800 / 1900  
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
ProcessorCPU1.3 GHz Quad-core Cortex-A7
ChipsetMediatek MT6582
GPUMali-400MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch up to 5 fingers
Size5.3 inches
Resolution720 x 1280 pixels (~277 ppi pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain8MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, Video
Front1.6MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluetoothv3.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM radio (To Be Decided)
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, proximity
Audio3.5mm audio jack
BrowserHTML
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
TorchYes
ExtraOrganizer, Document viewer, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo viewer/editor, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk
BatteryCapacity4000 mAh
Standbyup to 684 h
Talktimeup to 43 hrs

