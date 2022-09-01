Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Advertisement
  • Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a 13MP + 5MP camera, 8 MP Selfie camera with HDR and a fast-charging 8600 maH battery.
  • The 11.6-inch HD+Full-Resolution screen contains the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) with Adreno 618 Modem.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro looks like one of their good tablets. It has an Adreno 618 GPU Modem and an Octa-core processor (22.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 61.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver).

Advertisement

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with 4/6 GB of RAM. All user data is stored on 128 GB of inbuilt storage. Lenovo Tab P11 Tap

This tablet’s main camera is a 13MP + 5MP. 8 MP +8 MP Selfie camera with HDR. The tablet includes four Stereo speakers.

The latest tablet contains the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) with Adreno 618 Modem.

Fast-charging 8600 maH battery, 20W. The 11.6-inch HD+Full-Resolution screen This gadget.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in Pakistan

The expected amount for Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is Rs. 134500/-

Advertisement

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro specs

Design

Dimensions264.3 x 171.4 x 6.9 mm (10.41 x 6.75 x 0.27 in)
Weight485 gram
ColoursSlate Grey&Platinum Grey

Network

2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeOLED
Size11.6”
Resolution1600 x 2560 pixels
Pixel Density263 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Advertisement

Media

Alert TypesRing and vibrate
Ring TonesBuilt in and Downloudable
LoudspeakerYes
HandsfreeYes
Advertisement

Camera

Primary13 MP+5 MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera8 MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 10.0 OS

Hardware

ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted)/accelerometer/gyro/proximity

Connectivity

Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP LE.
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b,g,n/ hotspot
USBUSB Type C 2.0.
GPSYes & A GPS support

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity8600 MAh
PlacementLi-Po Non removable

Also Read

Redmi Pad 3C Certification, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Detail
Redmi Pad 3C Certification, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Detail

Xiaomi tablet with model number MT8781 has been approved by China's 3C....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story