Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a 13MP + 5MP camera, 8 MP Selfie camera with HDR and a fast-charging 8600 maH battery.

The 11.6-inch HD+Full-Resolution screen contains the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) with Adreno 618 Modem.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro looks like one of their good tablets. It has an Adreno 618 GPU Modem and an Octa-core processor (22.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 61.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver).

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with 4/6 GB of RAM. All user data is stored on 128 GB of inbuilt storage. Lenovo Tab P11 Tap

This tablet’s main camera is a 13MP + 5MP. 8 MP +8 MP Selfie camera with HDR. The tablet includes four Stereo speakers.

The latest tablet contains the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) with Adreno 618 Modem.

Fast-charging 8600 maH battery, 20W. The 11.6-inch HD+Full-Resolution screen This gadget.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in Pakistan

The expected amount for Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is Rs. 134500/-

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro specs

Design Dimensions 264.3 x 171.4 x 6.9 mm (10.41 x 6.75 x 0.27 in) Weight 485 gram Colours Slate Grey&Platinum Grey

Network 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE

Display Display Type OLED Size 11.6” Resolution 1600 x 2560 pixels Pixel Density 263 PPI Touch Screen YES

Media Alert Types Ring and vibrate Ring Tones Built in and Downloudable Loudspeaker Yes Handsfree Yes

Camera Primary 13 MP+5 MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 8 MP Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software Operating System Android 10.0 OS

Hardware Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618 RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted)/accelerometer/gyro/proximity

Connectivity Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP LE. Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g,n/ hotspot USB USB Type C 2.0. GPS Yes & A GPS support

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 8600 MAh Placement Li-Po Non removable

