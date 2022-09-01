Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Redmi Pad 3C Certification, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Detail
Xiaomi tablet with model number MT8781 has been approved by China's 3C....
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro looks like one of their good tablets. It has an Adreno 618 GPU Modem and an Octa-core processor (22.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 61.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver).
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with 4/6 GB of RAM. All user data is stored on 128 GB of inbuilt storage. Lenovo Tab P11 Tap
This tablet’s main camera is a 13MP + 5MP. 8 MP +8 MP Selfie camera with HDR. The tablet includes four Stereo speakers.
The latest tablet contains the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) with Adreno 618 Modem.
Fast-charging 8600 maH battery, 20W. The 11.6-inch HD+Full-Resolution screen This gadget.
The expected amount for Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is Rs. 134500/-
|Dimensions
|264.3 x 171.4 x 6.9 mm (10.41 x 6.75 x 0.27 in)
|Weight
|485 gram
|Colours
|Slate Grey&Platinum Grey
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|Display Type
|OLED
|Size
|11.6”
|Resolution
|1600 x 2560 pixels
|Pixel Density
|263 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Alert Types
|Ring and vibrate
|Ring Tones
|Built in and Downloudable
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|Handsfree
|Yes
|Primary
|13 MP+5 MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|8 MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
|Operating System
|Android 10.0 OS
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted)/accelerometer/gyro/proximity
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP LE.
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g,n/ hotspot
|USB
|USB Type C 2.0.
|GPS
|Yes & A GPS support
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|8600 MAh
|Placement
|Li-Po Non removable
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.